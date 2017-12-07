Clash DJ Mix - Jus Now

Bristol-meets-Trinidad duo Jus Now know how to rock the dance.

Steeped in the cousin sounds of soca and dancehall, the production pairing have a larger-than-life sound that comes soaked in tropical colour.

Adding that UK grit to the mixture, Jus Now have stormed across the globe, with their sound proving irresistible to anyone who crosses their path.

Team up with Dismantle for new single ‘Fire (Spotie)', the team invited Busy Signal into the studio for some added fire.

The results are an absolute club stomper, with Jus Now shooting the lavish video in the party hub that is New Orleans.

To keep the energy flowing Jus Now have crafted a new DJ mix for Clash, composed in the studio and featuring some absolute club weapons.

Serious fire from the off, you can expect some potent dancehall, scorching soca, and more than a few exclusives.

Jus Now's Sam comments... “I kept this mix pretty club focussed, 125-130bpm percussive rollers!! There is so much good stuff around that tempo at the moment, I often play most of my sets around that area these days. There are a few exclusives in there, lots of stuff from my label More Time. Hope you enjoy!”

Tune in now.

