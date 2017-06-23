Clash DJ Mix - John Barera x Will Martin

John Barera and Will Martin needed to re-establish the reason they got into production in the first place.

Flicking through their record collection, the pair pulled out release after release, the frisky house and techno cuts that first fired their imaginations.

Recent album 'Proceed To The Root' grew out of this, acting both as a homage and as a roadmap for where the duo might go next.

Spending the bulk of 2017 bringing their message to the masses, the Panorama Bar mainstays settled into a winter of studio sessions and fresh ideas.

Crafting a new mix, John Barera and Will Martin decided to focus on winter's dark vibes, producing a techno-leaning selection that label 'dark energy'.

The duo explain...

We decided that the theme for the mix is "dark energy" because it's the winter and we're a couple of angsty teenagers. Hope you like it...

Opening with Disrute and Jaime Trench, it's a mix that continually searches for something different, throwing in cuts from Matrixxman, Sigha, and Mike Davis in the process.

Clinical and cool to the point of being sub-zero, it's well worth your time. Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

1. Disrute - Anvil Landing

2. Jaime Trench - Take Off Your Skirt

3. TBD - Below (The Backwoods Remix)

4. Viers - Trying To Be Less Boring But Still Pretty Boring

5. Pip Williams – Pleasure Deficiency Syndrome

6. Matrixxman - Beacon

7. Mary Velo - Blood, Sweat + Tears

8. Mike Davis - Invisible Line 1

9. H4L - Wild Hunt

10. Sigha - Black Massing (Wata Igarashi 'Dusk Falls' Remix)

11. Hits Only - Trion-4

12. Andrea Parker - The Swamp

