Clash DJ Mix - Jacques

French composer Jacques is playing by his own rules.

Ruthlessly adventurous pop music of an electronic bent, each track seems to usher in a complete re-wiring of the way we approach listening to music.

Ending 2017 with his avant-bubblegum electro melter 'In The Radio', the composer set about recording a demonstration of his live set.

As ever, though, this simple project exploded outwards, with Jacques introducing new elements, new methods of working.

What emerges is part spoken word, part disco, part techno, and part lawless exploration, with the occasional snippet of Jacques' voice for context.

Completely remarkably, you can check it out below.

