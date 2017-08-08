Clash DJ Mix - J-Fresh

Broadcaster, DJ, and producer J-Fresh is a man of many talents.
Able to wear a series of caps with comfort, he's always repping one sound, staying true to his roots in grime.
New album 'Fruit Salad' is out now, with J Fresh capping his remarkable breakout year with a slew of appearances.
It's a big year for the sound at large, with grime gaining more and more recognition internationally, and the rise of afrobeats sparking all manner of hybrids.
With 2017 drawing to a close J Fresh has kindly stepping into the mix for a personal selection of the grime cuts that fuelled his epic year...
- - -
AJ Tracey - Alakazam
Donaeo - Black - Social Circles Remix
Donaeo - Bingo
Lethal Bizzle - Wigback Ting
Nadia Rose - U Know What
C4 x Preditah - They Don't Know
Bugzy Malone - Little Bit Of Luck
Jaykae - No
Capo Lee x Safone - Gyal From Brum
J-Fresh x Blay - Change
Trends - Hypnotized
James Hype x Kelli Leigh - More Than Friends - J-Fresh Remix
Rudekid - Brainfreeze
Ghetts x Shakka - Know My Ting
Teddy Music x Marcus Beatz - Class A
Grim Sickers - Kane
Blay - Skeng
Star One x P Money x Asher D - We Run The Show
Bossman Birdie - Walk The Walk
Flowdan x Wiley - Original Ragamuffin
Jammz - Who's That Girl
Koder x Novelist - Vibrations
J-Fresh x Godsgift x Monkstar - Tryna Get By
Silencer - Tedskimo
Lady Ice - Superb - J-Fresh Remix
Belly x Ekeno - Petrol Gang
Skepta - Hypocrisy
Sticky x Dr Psycho x Newham Generals - More Weed 2017
Wiley - You Were Always PT 2
