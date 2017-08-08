Clash DJ Mix - J-Fresh

Broadcaster, DJ, and producer J-Fresh is a man of many talents.

Able to wear a series of caps with comfort, he's always repping one sound, staying true to his roots in grime.

New album 'Fruit Salad' is out now, with J Fresh capping his remarkable breakout year with a slew of appearances.

It's a big year for the sound at large, with grime gaining more and more recognition internationally, and the rise of afrobeats sparking all manner of hybrids.

With 2017 drawing to a close J Fresh has kindly stepping into the mix for a personal selection of the grime cuts that fuelled his epic year...

- - -

AJ Tracey - Alakazam

Donaeo - Black - Social Circles Remix

Donaeo - Bingo

Lethal Bizzle - Wigback Ting

Nadia Rose - U Know What

C4 x Preditah - They Don't Know

Bugzy Malone - Little Bit Of Luck

Jaykae - No

Capo Lee x Safone - Gyal From Brum

J-Fresh x Blay - Change

Trends - Hypnotized

James Hype x Kelli Leigh - More Than Friends - J-Fresh Remix

Rudekid - Brainfreeze

Ghetts x Shakka - Know My Ting

Teddy Music x Marcus Beatz - Class A

Grim Sickers - Kane

Blay - Skeng

Star One x P Money x Asher D - We Run The Show

Bossman Birdie - Walk The Walk

Flowdan x Wiley - Original Ragamuffin

Jammz - Who's That Girl

Koder x Novelist - Vibrations

J-Fresh x Godsgift x Monkstar - Tryna Get By

Silencer - Tedskimo

Lady Ice - Superb - J-Fresh Remix

Belly x Ekeno - Petrol Gang

Skepta - Hypocrisy

Sticky x Dr Psycho x Newham Generals - More Weed 2017

Wiley - You Were Always PT 2

