Clash DJ Mix - Huxley

Deeper than deep house from someone who knows - Huxley has an international following, and little wonder with this Clash DJ Mix offering some superb system fare.
Relying on years of experience, Huxley is also brave enough to switch things up, continually searching for something new.
With his 'Don't Call' EP still resonating the selector takes the reins full of confidence, with a mix opening with a flurry of cuts from VRSION, Hermannstadt, and Franc Spangler.
Able to texture different sounds, bringing the tempo down the process, Huxley's selection isn't afraid to shift things around - carrying an impish sense of humour, he drops some absolute dancefloor action from Patrick Topping before steaming into the finale.
Tune in now.
- - -
VRSION - Torn
Hermannstadt - Safety Match
Peter Dildo - Lucky Punch
Luis Martinez & Ben Teufel - Mind Black (Los Pastores Remix)
Franc Spangler - Lumpsucker (HX Edit)
Steve Lawler - Call Of The Cuckoo
Andre Salmon - Hard Money (Matt Tolfrey Remix)
Huxley & Skapes - Shut Down
Sven Tasnadi - Street Shit
Hauswerks & Huxley - Make It Right
Nick Curly - Rebound (Santé Remix)
Raw District - Beside You
Denney & D.Ramirez - Afraid
DJ Sneak - Sneak Attacks
Huxley - Feel Like
Harry Romero - Mother Earth
Rydim vs. DJ Funk - Ghetto Booty (Jesse Perez’s Cutler Ridge Booty Mix)
Jansons - Sequential
Patrick Topping - Be Sharp Say Nowt
Granary 12 - Mancmania
Bodyjack - Is He Always Like This
Will Clarke - Ain’t No Ho
Andres Campo - Nochord
Catz’n Dogz - Rave History
- - -
Stay in touch with Huxley online HERE.
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.