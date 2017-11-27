Clash DJ Mix - Huxley

Deeper than deep house from someone who knows - Huxley has an international following, and little wonder with this Clash DJ Mix offering some superb system fare.

Relying on years of experience, Huxley is also brave enough to switch things up, continually searching for something new.

With his 'Don't Call' EP still resonating the selector takes the reins full of confidence, with a mix opening with a flurry of cuts from VRSION, Hermannstadt, and Franc Spangler.

Able to texture different sounds, bringing the tempo down the process, Huxley's selection isn't afraid to shift things around - carrying an impish sense of humour, he drops some absolute dancefloor action from Patrick Topping before steaming into the finale.

VRSION - Torn

Hermannstadt - Safety Match

Peter Dildo - Lucky Punch

Luis Martinez & Ben Teufel - Mind Black (Los Pastores Remix)

Franc Spangler - Lumpsucker (HX Edit)

Steve Lawler - Call Of The Cuckoo

Andre Salmon - Hard Money (Matt Tolfrey Remix)

Huxley & Skapes - Shut Down

Sven Tasnadi - Street Shit

Hauswerks & Huxley - Make It Right

Nick Curly - Rebound (Santé Remix)

Raw District - Beside You

Denney & D.Ramirez - Afraid

DJ Sneak - Sneak Attacks

Huxley - Feel Like

Harry Romero - Mother Earth

Rydim vs. DJ Funk - Ghetto Booty (Jesse Perez’s Cutler Ridge Booty Mix)

Jansons - Sequential

Patrick Topping - Be Sharp Say Nowt

Granary 12 - Mancmania

Bodyjack - Is He Always Like This

Will Clarke - Ain’t No Ho

Andres Campo - Nochord

Catz’n Dogz - Rave History

