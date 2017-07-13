Clash DJ Mix - Guy Andrews

It all begins with a delayed flight.

Stuck in the Norwegian city of Bergen for a few hour, Guy Andrews decides to scale the hills that loom far above.

Able to look down on such a striking, alien, and enormously beautiful environment, the producer was left with the impression that his art needed to change.

New album 'Tåke - Norwegian for 'mist' or 'fog' - is the result of this fresh creative impulse, and it's a fascinating return from an ever-inquisitive electronic talent.

Out on September 22nd via Houndstooth, the album is set to be followed by a flurry of live shows across the country.

Ahead of this, though, Guy Andrews have pieced together a new Clash DJ Mix, an exploratory trip that veers out to techno's left field.

Opening with cuts from Ben Frost, Emptyset, and Sei A, the producer's post-rock impulses come to the fore when he drops Mogwai's 'Remurdered' right in the middle.

Ending with Markus Suckut's mighty 'Shoreditch', this is definitely one to lose yourself in.

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

Ben Frost - Eurydice’s Heel (Hades)

Emptyset - Avichi

Sei A - Time Control

Nathan Fake - Degreelessness ft. Prurient (Overmono Remix)

Bjarki - Galopinn Munninn

Exos - Hnjask

>> Mogwai - Remurdered

Terence Fixmer - Melting Planets

Guy Andrews - Feelings (Remix)

Kobosil - Asle

Rødhåd - Haumea

Recondite - Thorn

Kangding Ray - Epsilon

SNTS - Ancestral Reflection

Isaac Reuben - Dream Tech

Maral Salmassi and DFunc - Coils (Mark Broom Remix)

Seba Lecompte - Accelerate

Markus Suckut - Shoreditch

Catch Guy Andrews at the following shows:

September

28 Brighton Rialto Theatre

30 Leeds Brudenell Social*

October

5 Manchester Soup Kitchen*

6 Cardiff Club Ifor Back*

7 Glasgow Art School*

27 London Islington Assembly Hall**

(Support for Vessels* and Ulrich Schnauss**)

