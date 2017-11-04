Clash DJ Mix - Doldrums

Montreal producer Doldrums wants to open things up.

Each track from the electronic composer seems to ask a myriad of questions, probing the limits on what he can achieve.

New album 'E s c' accomplishes this with fascinating grace, a full length that engages in an act of perpetual evolution.

Out now, it's a wonderfully creative offering, with Doldrums allowing those digital synapses to smash into fresh areas of abandon.

With a new tour in the offing, Doldrums has sculpted a mix for Clash, a selection he dubs 'The Nu Normal'.

It makes for fantastic listening, a real trip through the outer limits of electronic composition while always offering some sense of emotional resolution.

Doldrums tells Clash...

"Made this mix of freaky jams that have come out in the last year (or are yet to come out) that I’m super psyched about. I tried to pick SONGS as opposed to just dance trax … there are so many sick and unique artists here that I’ve been following for a number of years but I feel are finally fully blossoming, plus trax from newcomers and awesome collaborations from the likes of Toronto’s Above Top Secret - remixed by Lee Paradise (hooded fang / phedre), Belave (Matthew Duffy x Devon Welsh) and this insane collab from MYKKI BLANCO x WIKI (I actually like the original better but I had to put this version on just bc of the WIKI verse)."

Tune in now.

- - -

Catch Doldrums at the following shows:

October

18 Groningen Simplon

19 Amsterdam ADE Festival

21 Madrid Cafe La Palma

22 Vigo Radar

24 Sevilla Sala X

26 Paris Paint FMR @ Olympic Cafe

27 Brussels Chaff

28 Bristol HY Brasil - Gravy Train

29 London Oslo

30 Cardiff Fullmoon

31 Manchester Rebellion

November

2 Karlsruhe Substage

4 Vienna Nina Psi

5 Brno Fleda

6 Krakow Klub Re

7 Warsaw Poglos

8 Sopot Dwie Zminy

10 Berlin Urban Spree

11 Copenhagen Stengade

