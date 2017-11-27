Clash DJ Mix - DJ Ace's MOBO Awards Selection

DJ Ace has always been drawn to music with soul.

R&B is his lifeblood, and he's long been an advocate for the genre, via his own DJ sets and his slot on BBC Radio 1Xtra.

But it goes further than this. Digging into the broader UK underground, DJ Ace has been drawn to some of the most innovative musicians from all kinds of scenes and genres.

Put simply, it's never been stronger and tonight's (November 29th) MOBO Awards ceremony is set to reflect this in fine style.

Ahead of the ceremony DJ Ace has crafted a new mix for Clash, featuring some of his current favourites, some club smashers, and - of course - some MOBO favourites.

Tune in now.

