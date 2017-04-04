Clash DJ Mix - Darkzy

The foundations of Bristol run deep. After all, they have to - the city's bass saturation would shake apart anything weaker.

Sequences festival returns to the city later this month, a broad-minded selection of breaking talent from the bass spectrum at home and beyond.

Hitting Motion on July 29th, the line up moves from drum 'n' bass to UK funky, grime to dubstep, a completely natural, unforced fusion of genres, styles, and appetites.

Rising Nottingham don Darkzy makes the short journey to Bristol for what could be one of the weekend's real highlights.

Word is already out on the producer, whose broad-minded approach fuses different aspects of bass exploration to create something truly hard-hitting.

This ultra high-energy Clash DJ Mix from Darkzy opens in house territory before exploring aspects of grime, funky, and a helluva lot more.

One for the ravers, in other words.

