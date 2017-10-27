Clash DJ Mix - Chams

French producer Chams grew up - almost literally - in the shadow of the alps.
The region helped shape his imagination, and a long-standing fascination with the area sparked a lengthy one man journey through the mountainous climes.
He emerged a changed man. The sheer scale of nature helped vastly reconfigure the way he approached music, leading to a great appreciation of both size and scale.
Energised, he has been working furiously, with new EP 'Lettre d’Amort' having deep roots in this transcendental experience.
Beauty experienced through awe, it's a wonderful collection of material, the subtle shifts in dynamic lending itself to what could - in the loosest possible - be termed system music.
Here, Chams has pieced together a new mix, containing key touchstones for his own music as well as a few pointers for where he might go next.
It makes for fascinating listening - ranging from Kuedo and Burial through to U-ziq, with a dash of Chams' own material as well.
Tune in now.
Tracklisting:
Jean Michel Blais – Nostos
Chams - ?
Krampfhaft – Waiting For Emma
Chams – Degenere Essence
Kuedo – Seeing The Edges
In My Talons – Bey In E-Minor
Chams – Trust The Rust
Burqa – Chebalah
U-ziq – Hasty Boom Alert
Jam City – Proud
Basile – Illusions
Yves Tumor – Devout
Compton White - ?
Burial – Come Down To Us
Shanghai Den – The Sun
Compton White – Vice
CITV Lorn – The Well
CYPHR – Sun
Nosaj Thing – Light #1
ISLAND – Lights Go By
Velour - Speedway Nujabes – Horizon
- - -
'Lettre d’Amort' is out now.
