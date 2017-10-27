Clash DJ Mix - Chams

French producer Chams grew up - almost literally - in the shadow of the alps.

The region helped shape his imagination, and a long-standing fascination with the area sparked a lengthy one man journey through the mountainous climes.

He emerged a changed man. The sheer scale of nature helped vastly reconfigure the way he approached music, leading to a great appreciation of both size and scale.

Energised, he has been working furiously, with new EP 'Lettre d’Amort' having deep roots in this transcendental experience.

Beauty experienced through awe, it's a wonderful collection of material, the subtle shifts in dynamic lending itself to what could - in the loosest possible - be termed system music.

Here, Chams has pieced together a new mix, containing key touchstones for his own music as well as a few pointers for where he might go next.

It makes for fascinating listening - ranging from Kuedo and Burial through to U-ziq, with a dash of Chams' own material as well.

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

Jean Michel Blais – Nostos

Chams - ?

Krampfhaft – Waiting For Emma

Chams – Degenere Essence

Kuedo – Seeing The Edges

In My Talons – Bey In E-Minor

Chams – Trust The Rust

Burqa – Chebalah

U-ziq – Hasty Boom Alert

Jam City – Proud

Basile – Illusions

Yves Tumor – Devout

Compton White - ?

Burial – Come Down To Us

Shanghai Den – The Sun

Compton White – Vice

CITV Lorn – The Well

CYPHR – Sun

Nosaj Thing – Light #1

ISLAND – Lights Go By

Velour - Speedway Nujabes – Horizon

- - -

'Lettre d’Amort' is out now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.