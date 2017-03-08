Clash DJ Mix - Billy ‘Daniel’ Bunter

Is there anything better than a DJ that can work a floor and has the time of their life doing it? Perhaps the best thing about Billy ‘Daniel’ Bunter is how much he bloody loves raving — a joyous character in a culture of DJing that often takes itself too seriously, he’s been instrumental in the UK rave scene. Over the past 26 years, the walking rave encyclopedia and self-described ‘full time piss head’ hasn't necessarily been heralded by the mainstream music press, but has nonetheless made an indelible mark on UK dance culture.

A permanent fixture at all manner of mass parties — the likes of Helter Skelter, Dreamscape, and Rezurection — Bunter’s been there right from the start and continues to crop up at the UK’s biggest underground events. Mumdance recently booked him for a Different Circles night, requesting he drop some ‘93/’94 hardcore “on the right side of happy”.

Drawing for ‘92/’93 old school piano rarities on this Clash mix, he’s dug deep in that crate for a choice selection of jungle, acid, hard house and hardcore gems — and we can promise that it's essential listening.

Tune in below!

- - -