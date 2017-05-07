Clash DJ Mix - Ben Hoo

It's always nice when Clash gets a new name dropping into our Inbox.

Ben Hoo is a long-standing member of the Get Physical and Ovum label rosters, yet he has still rather flown under the radar.

Developing a distinctive production style, he has managed to marry an awareness of techno's strengths and depths with an understanding of modern classical composition.

Sparse piano lines meet tumbling techno abandon, a combination that appears diverse on the surface but makes perfect sense.

This mix opens in clubby territory, with some sharp four on the floor beats gradually broadening and evolving into something different, something darker.

Ending in murky, dubbed out climes, it's a real exploration of the route between techno's twin poles of light and dark.

