Clash DJ Mix - Anna Wall

Anna Wall is fast emerging as one of London's more open-minded selectors, and this Clash DJ Mix underlines her status as someone to watch.

Fusing everything from sunshine house to Aphex Twin, it's a broad and intensely listen-able selection rooted in dance music as a physical experience.

Opening with cuts from Flori, Laurence Guy, and Sunrom, it's a mix that if unafraid to fuse different hues and tones to suggest renewed contrast in the work of some top producers.

Loni Clark and Leon Revol head up the mid-section, but keep 'em peeled for that unexpected sojourn into 'Selected Ambient Works 85 - 92' before the grand finale.

Dive in below.

Tracklisting:

Flori - Alone On Point Lake (Voyage Recordings)

Laurence Guy - Claudi (Church Recordings)

Sunrom - Don’t Forget Me

Youandewan - 4D Anxiety (Aus Music)

Module One - Liquid Forms

Forest Drive West - The Universe

Azul Loose Ties - Harmonize (Underground Soul)

Sunrom - Superfly

Loni Clark - Love’s Got Me (On A Trip So High) (Mood II Swing Mix) (Nervous)

Leon Revol - Embers (Monologues)

Junktion - Baby I Need (Times Are Ruff)

Marlon Hoffstadt - Heavily Dancin On The Ones And Twos (Axe On Wax)

Flori - Life Signs (Voyage Recordings)

arnaldo - Urgent Soul (Naturist Recordings)

Aphex Twin - xtal (Ambient Works 85-92)

Synkro - Recognition (Apollo Records)

Catch Anna Wall at Secret Garden Party this Saturday as CLASH Takeover The Lido Stage for pool party vibes on Saturday from 12pm-4pm with Clash DJs, NIMMO and Anna Wall. (July 20th - 23rd). For more information on The Lido Takeover and line up read our feature here .