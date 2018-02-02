Clash DJ Mix - ANNA

ANNA literally travelled half-way round the world to pursue her passion.

Born in Brazil and now based in Barcelona, she has been obsessed with the myriad currents of club culture for almost her entire life.

An inspired record collector, ANNA has always kept tabs on a select batch of labels, a select batch of voices she would return to again and again,

Recently, though, she was afforded the chance of working with one of these imprints - the German powerhouse Kompakt.

ANNA's new EP is out now, and it bears the Kompakt stamp, a real highlight for a DJ who spins the label's output in her own sets.

She comments: “I have so many records from Kompakt, I’ve had them since I started, and even though I played so many different styles through the years, I can safely say that Kompakt has always been in my crate.”

To celebrate, ANNA whipped together a new mix, featuring a plethora of her own club weapons alongside impeccably balanced jams from Jon Hester, Wehbba, and the mighty Planetary Assault Systems.

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

ANNA - Hidden Beauties (Kompakt Records)

Regal - L’Eternite (Charlotte de Witte Remix) (Suara)

Tessela - Diving (Poly Kicks)

Jon Hester - Cyper (Les Enfants Terribles)

ANNA - The Dansant (Kompakt)

Taupe - Showdown (AEX)

Ryan James Ford - Kirra Rengo (SHUT)

Bastinov - Warmhole (Erturia Beat)

Wehbba - Eclipse (Drumcode)

Planetary Assault Systems - Desert Races (Mote Evolver)

ANNA - L’Example (Unreleased)

Wehbba - Glasswerk (Drumcode)

ANNA - Escapism (Unreleased)

Antigone, O [Phase} Icosahedron Flood (Token)

- - -

ANNA's new 'Speicher' EP is out now on Kompakt Extra - order LINK.

