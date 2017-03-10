C4 Reps The Nu-Breed: The Pick Of Birmingham's Emerging MCs

There are lot of talented MCs/rappers in Birmingham.

What I like is the fact there are several artists making noise but all at the same time. It's never happened like this before, it's usually one at a time.

This list isn't based on who's buzzing or not though, just a pick of five that I personally like, check them out...

Hitman



Hitz may not be most known Birmingham MC but he never fails to impress me whenever I hear him. His aggression on the mic is matched by none. Instant 'screw-face’ vibes, instant wheel up. I want to hear him on more features with bigger MCs from the UK, he needs to be heard!

Dapz



Dapz is very dangerous, very dangerous artist indeed. He's not an MC to be underestimated. He takes a lot of time to perfect and refine his music and you can really tell from the end product. I really like his stuff. He will always produce sick songs, guaranteed.

Mayhem



Authentic. Hype. Reload don. Mayhem is one of my favourite MCs, because he is unapologetically raw. I also love that he hasn't lost his energy on the mic over the years. He's been doing music for so long. I say one of his catch phrases daily. Usually "peakum". Badman!

Ash (Lotto Boyzz)



He's more known for his singing now, but he started as an MC. I saw his development from Day One and always knew he had the potential to have his own path. Ash has a great ear for melody, we share the same passion for bars as well, I really vouch for this guy here. He's a studio rat, he knows what he's doing trust me.

Mist



I don't know him personally, but I rate him nonetheless. He has a sick tone, which is very important as an MC/rapper. He's dropped a lot of big songs, but my favourite is his track "smokey". I love the production on that as well. Cold. Mist is very straightforward, but has a different twang to him, which makes him stand out. Very simple. But very effective.

C4's new single 'They Don't Know' Is out now.

