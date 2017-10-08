Behind The Scenes With Yungen x Mr Eazi

South London rapper Yungen has shown himself to be a diverse talent over the past couple of years; one who can spar with the best of them on an underground level, and then dominate the charts with a feel-good hit single. His latest ‘Bestie’ made top ten on the official UK singles chart, grabbing the number one spot on the trending chart at the end of September.

Now he’s set to unleash the follow up; the infectious, up-beat ‘All Night’, which sees him assisted by Nigerian star Mr. Eazi. The track has big boots to fill, but Yungen isn’t feeling the pressure. Photographer Rianna Tamara was on hand at the video shoot to capture a sneak peak of the forthcoming video, and we caught up with Yungen for a brief chat on the eve of its release…

Congratulations on the success of ‘Bestie’. Did you anticipate how big it would get when you were recording the track?

Not really, it’s been incredible. When I first recorded it, it was to create fun and I thought it would be a sick vibe in our world.

Now that you’ve had a taste of that top ten success, do you feel more pressure with the follow up?

No pressure, I feel like it’s more exciting than anything at this point. I’m just excited to put out more and continue this.

How did the collaboration with Mr Eazi come about?

I’ve been a fan of Eazi for a while now. His song ‘Skin Tight’ was one of my favourite songs and i reached out to work with him when he was in London. He’s here a lot, so we made it happen.

At what point did you decide that ‘All Night’ had to be the next single?

From when we did ‘Bestie’ actually. I thought it would be a great follow up and had that similar vibe to what ‘Bestie’ bought to the table. It’s the right evolution.

How involved are you in the visual side of your work: do you have ideas already of how you’d want a video to look, or do you like to leave it with the director?

Very, very involved on the visual side of things. It’s always my ideas and vision but on ‘All Night’, Meji, the director, took full control of the shoot and video. I’s turned out amazing.

Tell us about the shoot, how was that experience?

It was very exciting. It was my first video that I did where there was a proper party. The vibe with everyone was good, everyone was excited we had sick dancers, it was just a good vibe all round.

What do you want your fans to take from ‘All Night’?

The same thing they take from all my other music; just try and love it how I love it. I try not to put out anything I don’t really really love myself.

And what do you want ‘All Night’ to achieve for you?

I just want it to be as big as it can be.

'All Night' is incoming...

Words: Rianna Tamara

