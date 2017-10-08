Behind The Scenes: Angus & Julia Stone

Angus & Julia Stone have always wanted to tell a story with their music.

The internationally successful Australian duo have crafted many a tale, with their catalogue littered with stories and narratives of young love both found and lost.

New album 'SNOW' arrives on Friday (September 15th) and it's a typically rich return, laced with evocative songwriting.

New single 'Chateau' is a case in point; lush, romantic musicality, it's a song of contentment that comes equipped with a wonderful video.

Clash has obtained some behind the scenes snaps from the shoot - check them out up top.

For tickets to the latest Angus & Julia Stone shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.