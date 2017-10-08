Behind The Scenes: Angus & Julia Stone

Angus & Julia Stone have always wanted to tell a story with their music.
The internationally successful Australian duo have crafted many a tale, with their catalogue littered with stories and narratives of young love both found and lost.
New album 'SNOW' arrives on Friday (September 15th) and it's a typically rich return, laced with evocative songwriting.
New single 'Chateau' is a case in point; lush, romantic musicality, it's a song of contentment that comes equipped with a wonderful video.
Clash has obtained some behind the scenes snaps from the shoot - check them out up top.
For tickets to the latest Angus & Julia Stone shows click HERE.
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.