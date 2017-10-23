Album Stream: Out Lines - 'Conflats'

Between them The Twilight Sad's James Graham, SAY Award-winning quine Kathryn Joseph, and producer Marcus Mackay have already created a wonderful bounty of music.

Artists of real worth and note, the Scottish trio recently gathered around the Platform centre in Glasgow's East End, an area still blighted by poverty and urban deprevation.

The community feeling, though, is palpable; put simply, it's an area where the person living next door isn't your neighbour, but your friend.

Struck by this, new project Out Lines set about channelling this, interacting with the community as it rushed past. James Graham commented recently that it was "pretty much one of the most stressful situations you could put yourself under whilst writing music.These people came and didn’t hold back, they told us everything. It wasn’t a case of you had to dig it out of them."

For her part, Kathryn Joseph added: "Some parts of their stories were sad but they were all such strong beautiful humans and that made writing the songs so much easier than I thought it was going to be."

Out on October 27th, new album 'Conflats' is a remarkable record, one rich in atmosphere and the stark poetry of the everyday, one imbued with a sense both of purpose and of artistic daring.

Released on Rock Action, we are absolutely thrilled to be able to stream 'Conflats' before anyone else. Set some time aside and tune in below...

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.