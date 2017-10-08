Album Stream: Intergalactic Lovers - 'Exhale'

Intergalactic Lovers are already huge across mainland Europe.

The Belgian group can sell out massive venues in their homeland, while a series of international tours have seen them break out in other nations, other countries.

New album 'Exhale', though, could be the record that pushes them over the edge.

Dark, dank electro-fuelled rock mingles with post-punk's introverted methodology, with Intergalactic Lovers tackling the most personal of topics in the most universal of fashions.

Out on September 15th, 'Exhale' is a crisp return. The production - laid down here in the UK - seems to heighten the chemistry within the band, allowing the Belgian group to reach a new level.

Clash is able to stream the record before anyone else - check it out below.

