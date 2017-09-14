Album Stream: Here Lies Man - 'You Will Know Nothing'

Here Lies Man release their titanic debut album last year, a molten chunk of fiery energy that seems posit the crossover between Black Sabbath and afrobeat.

Almighty guitar riffs were set against furious percussive workouts, a primeval but extraordinarily futuristic piece of work that left a huge impact.

Word of mouth hype pushed the band's debut LP to undreamed of levels, with shops like Rough Trade throwing their weight behind the gargantuan release.

Working quickly, Here Lies Man are now almost ready to release a follow up. 'You Will Know Nothing' is out this Friday (June 15th) following a heavyweight set at Primavera Sound laden with new material.

Building on the physical impact of their debut, the band have surged into fresh ground, retaining the approach that made them so loved but moving incessantly outwards.

We've got the upfront stream, and it's a must-listen for anyone who found themselves under the spell of Here Lies Man's debut album.

Tune in now.

<a href="http://hereliesman.bandcamp.com/album/you-will-know-nothing-2">You Will Know Nothing by Here Lies Man</a>

Photo Credit: Reza Bahrami

