Album Stream: Cold Specks - 'Fool's Paradise'

Cold Specks has always used music as a vehicle for discovery.

But recent discoveries pushed her harder than ever. The Somali-Canadian artist found out more about her family, and the destructive impact war has had on them

"My parents never talked much about life in Mogadishu growing up," she explains, "the war split up my family, scattered them around the world, left many missing, and those that made it were forever changed."

A period of self-analysis followed, as she attempted to channel the ghosts of the past while locating her own path toward the future.

Beautifully soulful, the new material was laid down in Toronto's Easy Life Studio with long-time collaborator Jim Anderson.

New album 'Fool's Paradise' is the result. Uniquely personal, the themes of war, dislocation, and the redemptive power of music have rarely been so prescient.

Cold Specks tells Clash: "The new album deals with a variety of topics including love, loss, and diaspora dreaming. Mostly, I wrote the record in a period where I was feeling as though I needed to detach for my own sanity and so I disconnected. The album is a document of it all."

Catch Cold Specks at the following shows:

September

30 Newcastle The Cluny

October

1 Leeds Lending Room

2 Glasgow King Tut's

3 Manchester Night & Day

4 Bristol Cube

5 London Omeara

