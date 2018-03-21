A Sound In The Making: BadBadNotGood, Mount Kimbie, Milk + Bone x Bluesound

Get the inside scoop on how London electronista duo, Mount Kimbie, constructed ‘Four Years and One Day’, the opening track from their recent album ‘Love What Survives’, in this insightful behind-the-scenes video. The barnstorming soundscape acts as the curtain-raiser for the current Mount Kimbie tour – and so the band took a break from their sound-check at London’s Roundhouse venue to lift the lid on exactly how this track was put together.

This clip is the first part of an original content-series series called ‘A Sound In The Making’, supported by Bluesound, creators of some mightily impressive equipment for streaming hi-res audio. The premise is that a tightly curated selection of ‘sound-makers’ offer-up exclusive access to a rehearsal, a mixing session, or sound check, to discuss one of their own songs. They reveal the influences behind the material itself, the role each instrument plays, their approach to mixing, and how they feel this track sits within their body of work.

The aim is to showcase the creative or technical aspects that form the sonic signatures each band is known for because Bluesound kit aims to reveal these nuances during playback. It’s a clever project for fans of these bands or anyone intrigued by the process of making music.

Aside from Mount Kimbie, two other episodes feature Toronto jazz quartet BadBadNotGood and Montreal-based, Polaris prize nominee, Milk & Bone. The series is further enhanced (natch) by a plethora of social-media content delivered on most platforms.

BadBadNotGood



Milk & Bone



- - -

For more info, see blog.bluesound.com or dig it out via the hashtag #aSoundInTheMaking.

We grew so fond of Bluesound kit we couldn't let it go and have installed a range of products into www.Clash-Studios.com

Words: Alex Pell

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.