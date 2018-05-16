A Final Batch Of Tips For The Great Escape 2018

The sun is shining, some people are getting married, and The Great Escape is swinging into it's final day.

It's definitely not easing off the new music pressure, though, with a bumper batch of acts set to bring the Brighton bash to a close.

Here's a few tips for you...

SHEAFS (As picked by Aurora Henni Krogh)



Unapologetically cranked up, SHEAFS come at you with reckless melodies and their feet firmly planted on the ground. With gritty harmonies and throbbing bass, the Sheffield outfit don’t shy away from making a statement both through their lyrics and melodies.

Whilst the punk ethos is kept well and truly alive through their jagged guitar and spiteful words, they still give space for the grand majestic moves.

Creating momentum in between the fits of rage, their live shows are a massive middle finger to authorities, an attitude that certainly fits the state of the world. With ironic cuts like ‘This Is Not A Protest’ the Northerners certainly carry a slight tongue in cheek approach to their self-disclaimed protest.

White Room (As picked by Aurora Henni Krogh)



The Brighton bunch may have the advantage of a hometown show, yet they’ve already proven they don’t need it. With their searing melodies drawing on classical rock elements and sharp-edged psychedelia, White Room have a sound that will sweep you off your feet.

With a flair for bombastic throwbacks the dazed kaleidoscopic anthems soars with a near incomprehensible escapism. The daydream is cleverly narrated by Jake Smallwood’s mesmerizing vocals as he navigates the flourishing soundscape with a steady hand. Lacing in grittier elements with seamless touches of enigmatic 60’s sparkles, White Room bring a modern touch to the timeless chords.

Demob Happy (As picked by Lauren McDermott)



Brighton trio Demob Happy are back better than ever. Forming in 2008, the band spent years not only honing their sound but creating a DIY manifesto. Recently releasing their newest album ‘Holy Doom’, the response has been very positive.

Quickly becoming a joyous mix of 60s psychedelic and grunge, this fantastic collection is rammed with sleazy rock and melodious harmonies. Repetitive dirty fuzz guitar and bass underpins scuzzy rockers as it drives the melodies deep into your head.

The Magic Gang (As picked by Lauren McDermott)



Amiably harmonic and lovable- the lovelorn indies The Magic Gang are back in Brighton. Their songs breeze along idly, alongside the amiable guitar, tethered by creative craftsmanship. Chords chime with optimism and hooky choruses- the feeling of happiness will undoubtably grow in the pit of your stomach.

As love themes seeps through, their harmonies become faintly hysterical, adding to a touch of agitation to an otherwise preternaturally chilled and charming arrangement. Watch it for yourself at The Beach Club,

Rosemary & Garlic (As picked by Matthew Neale)



Some records just seem to pause time. Rosemary & Garlic’s debut album of delicate, melancholic folk finally arrived this year, and it was worth the wait – just put on new single ‘Blue Boy’ and feel the world’s stresses pouring out of you. Now imagine that amplified live in a church. Sound good? See you at the Unitarian Church, 8.30pm on Saturday. - - -

