There’s a saying that one should never mix business with pleasure, but that’s clearly something that husband and wife Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson have not paid much heed to.



The couple may have established their own independent careers - Evan’s a successful actor who recently followed his mother, Diana’s, footsteps to launch a music career, while Ashlee’s pop credentials date back to 2004, when her ‘Pieces Of Me’ smashed the Billboard top five - but it seems that their relationship is set to produce more than just a daughter.



A duet album is promised, but in the meantime, the pair have collaborated with Zadig & Voltaire to create a unisex capsule collection based around the equilibrium that exists in their habit to wear each other’s clothes, as well as the celebration of love that’s so redolent in their music.



Jagger Snow, which is named after their aforementioned (almost) three-year-old, presents a 10-piece selection of gender-neutral items including jeans, jackets, tees and hoodies, that features handdrawn artwork and pertinent quotes from their forthcoming songs that echo the range’s free spirited inspiration.



It seems you really can wear your heart on your sleeve.



Shop the Zadig & Voltaire x Jagger Snow range now at zadig-et-voltaire.com/eu/uk





