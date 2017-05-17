Wednesday Wish List: Just a T-shirt at Browns

If, like team Clash, you’re currently caught in the middle of an all work no play never ending week, that’s left zero time for a trip to the launderette, you’re probably experiencing a hard core hankering for some decent tees.

T-shirts are after all, the ultimate filler pieces for making an otherwise average ensemble a little more special, especially in the case of menswear.

Explaining that ‘the humble t-shirt is to our wardrobe, what a good dollop of mayo is to a B.L.T’, the taste-making menswear buying team at Browns, have more than answered our cries of desperation. Available exclusively in store and online at brownsfashion.com, their new Just A T-shirt range is anything but.

The graphics splashed selection is the product of a series of collaboration with both new and up-and-coming artist, including the likes of Brad Philipps, Oliver Payne and Ken Kagami.

