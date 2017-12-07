Tyler The Creator x Converse

Following the success of his Golf Wang label, rapper / producer / all round creative force to be reckoned with Tyler the Creator, has just announced a new collaboration with Converse.

Lending his inimitable aesthetic to the brand, Tyler has transformed the classic One Star model, with his usual technicolour spin. Choosing a ‘Clearwater’ baby blue for the suede uppers, the shoes also come with personally designed sock liner graphics.

To kick off this new partnership, those that attended last years Golf Wang fashion show will receive a pair of specially packaged shoes, alongside a note from Tyler. A limited run of Tyler One Stars will then be made available from golfwang.com and converse.com from July 13th. All provided you can nab a pair before they're sold out of course, which is likely to happen pretty much immediately.

www.converse.com