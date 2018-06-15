Trapstar Commemorate 2Pac's Birthday With New Collection + Exclusive Playlist

Today would have been Tupac Shakur's 47th birthday, and to commemorate the date, West London streetwear brand Trapstar have collaborated with his estate to drop an exclusive collection.

The drop includes tees, sweats and accessories that incorporate exclusive images, poetry and artwork from the late rapper's archives.

“Tupac’s music, style and energy has been an influence in my life since my teens. His words have got me through some testing times and I feel he’s done that for a lot of people across the world” says the label's co-founder and creative director Mikey Trapstar. “He’s a cultural icon. He stood for something and Trapstar tries to do the same. We want to pay homage to that.”

To coincide with the release, the Trapstar crew have also curated a playlist of tracks that best defines what the cultural icon means to them.

You can listen to the playlist below via Spotify and Apple Music .

Trapstar's 2Pac collection is available today from 11am at London's flagship store and internationally via TrapstarLondon.com

Trapstar Flagship Store Address: 70 Berwick Stret, London, W1F 8TA

