'Inspired by a galaxy far, far away' Star Wars and Hype have introduced a new range of collaborative apparel, that mixes Hype's slick streetwear codes with fantastical elements from George Lucas's iconic franchise.

Highlights of the collection include beaming tech fabrics that replicate a lightsaber glowing in the dark, and teddy fabric hoodies that mimic Chewie's mane. Both ideal armour for the sudden cold snap, especially on a Monday.

www.justthehype.co.uk