Saint Laurent: #YSL09 by Anthony Vaccarello

Never mind Starbucks, Saint Laurent have served up a potent dose of Monday motivation for us this morning in the form of Charlotte Gainsbourg, clad head to toe in a weaponized looking outfit from the brands Autumn/ Winter '17 collection. Directed by Nathalie Canguilhem, and shot in Los Angeles a few weeks after Creative Director Anthony Vaccarello's last runway extravanagza, this short and sweet featurette feels like the like the trailer for some science fiction fantasy centred around an exceptionally well dressed heroine. Aeon Flux meets Paris Fashion Week.

