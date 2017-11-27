Saint Laurent x Colette

Running for a month from today, Saint Laurent has temporarily set up shop within Paris’s famous multi-brand boutique Colette, to offer a limited edition run of collaborative product.

Whilst perfectly timed for stocking filling season, such is the scale of these offerings - encompassing everything from a gilded YSL Beauté compact to a Total Black Vespa scooter, you’ll likely need more than hosiery hanging from your chimney.

Clash's personal highlights of this incredibe build-an-SL-lifestyle kit are attached. Check out the full range on the Colette website, or why not venture over to Paris in person, as an early gift to yourself. FYI - the collections dedicated area is located on the first floor.

www.colette.fr