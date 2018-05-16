Pretty Green x Kirk Originals

From our own experiences with Liam Gallagher, Clash knows firsthand three things about the rock ‘n’ roll icon that are an absolute given: 1) He’ll always get a round in, 2) Even in the most sweltering of temperatures he will be wearing a coat, and 3) His eyewear is consistently on point.



A staple of his influential look since the heyday of Oasis, Liam is clearly as particular about what adorns the top of his nose as he is the remainder of his ever-youthful body. Favouring the tinted lens, perhaps his sunglasses are the key to Liam’s infallible rosy outlook on life.



It’s fitting, therefore, that his fashion label, Pretty Green, have paired up with iconic British glasses brand Kirk Originals to produce a new collection that draws inspiration from the singer’s signature style.



The range, available in a choice of lens colours, has been designed to evoke a rock ‘n’ roll attitude, based on Gallagher’s own previous pairs of Kirk Originals. They are available exclusive from Pretty Green stores and on prettygreen.com.





