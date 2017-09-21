Polo Stadium: Limited Edition Anniversary Collection

Originally designed to celebrate America’s entry into the 1992 Olympic Games, Ralph Lauren are marking the 25th anniversary of their Polo Stadium Collection’s first release, with a limited edition run of reissued and ‘reimagined’ styles.

Originally inspired by American athlete uniforms of the 1920s and 30s, the range is naturally defined by a red, white and blue colour palette, with the addition of bold varsity style motifs, including the signature Polo P-wing graphic.

Highlights of the 12 available styles, include a bold cotton poplin pullover that harks back to early 90s streetwear most strongly, sports knits with classic Polo branding, and a range of snug fit caps that feature original Polo labels. While straight-up re-releases have been subtly reworked with fresh fabric choices, newly designed items fuse an authentic Stadium aesthetic with cutting edge performance technology.

Paying homage to both the collections original athletic point of inspiration, as well it’s subsequent adoption by streetwear fans, the brand have chosen two photographers to shoot the collections dedicated campaign. Whilst Bruce Weber is famed for images that place athletic all-American men onto a god like pedestal, documentary photographer Tom Gould – who’s subjects have included Ralph Lauren obsessed Brooklyn crew the Lo Lifes, favours an artful realism.

The Limited Edition Polo Stadium Collection is available now at:

Polo Ralph Lauren, 169-173 Regent Street, London.

Selfridge’s Stadium Pop Up store, Edward Mews, London.

www.ralphlauren.co.uk

Images courtesy Ralph Lauren.