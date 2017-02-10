MATCHESFASHION.COM x Lanvin

As part of an on-going series of ‘digital exclusives’ championing the best menswear brands across the globe, MATCHESFASHION.COM has teamed up with Lanvin’s Creative Director Lucas Ossendrijver on an exclusive capsule collection.

The ten piece range - pictured in the editorial series above, celebrates the careful blend of smart / casual codes, that have been Ossendrijver’s signature since he took the labels helm back in 2005. An approach that quickly established Lanvin as a one stop shop for refined, yet seemingly effortless dressing.

Featuring versatile tailoring, knitwear and outerwear in a palette of navys charcoals and reds, CLASH's major collection highlight is the complimentary footwear. As front runners in the luxury sneaker game by a good few years, the brand's paired down approach to high-tops, runners and skate style slip ons in premium fabrics is now perfected, and not easily parallelled.

