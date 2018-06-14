Marshall Eyewear Gives You Rockstar Vision

The loudest brand in the world returns with a SS18 collection of acetate sunglasses, combination frames and metalwear inspired by the 1970's punk movement and the darker, dirtier side of rock 'n' roll.

Naturally, all SS18 Marshall Eyewear frames carry the world famous signature Marshall logo first applied by Jim Marshall back at his music shop in Hanwell, London back in 1962 when the very first 'Number One' Marshall electric guitar amps were handmade by Jim and his team.

Championed by Pete Townshend and many others, the iconic Marshall brand as we know it today reached new heights in 1965 when Pete famously demanded he needed a louder amplifier, birthing the 100W Super 100 head and to the horror of roadies everywhere the 4x12" cab, giving rise to the iconic Marshall Stack synonymous with rock 'n' roll and the punk of the 70's. That heritage is revisited in the current release to great effect.

