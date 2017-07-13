Loewe: Close to Paradise

Celebrating the third edition of their annual summer shop at Ibiza’s Museu d’Art Contemporani, as well their Paula’s Ibiza Boutique ‘revival collection’, Loewe have just dropped news of a new musical collaboration.

Capturing the Spanish fashion houses obvious love affair with the island, ‘Close to Paradise’ is an infectious, lightly trippy ode to hedonistic Ibiza nights in the 70s and 80s.

Written and produced by alt rock / electronic group Soulwax, and curated by fashion’s most prolific soundtrack director Michel Gaubert, the seven minute track is narrated by four local characters. Set against a gradually escalating tempo, each character offers their own insight on the island’s many alluring features, the product feeling part sociological, part psychedelic.

Packaged in art work created by III-Studio, the song will be released as a vinyl through the The vinyl Factory and Soulwax’s own label DEEWEE, with digital downloads available on iTunes and Spotify from August.

The record is in fact part of an even bigger editorial style love letter to the Ballearic’s most famous party destination, that’s available for free download on iTunes. Illustrated with a trove of specially sourced archive photography from the 60s, 70s and 80s, Ibiza: Close to Paradise is a 12-part digital publication that fully unravels the reasons so many creatives are so consistently drawn there.

Listen to Close to Paradise via Soundcloud.

Buy the Vinyl release at thevinylfactory.com / store.deeweestudio.com

Download the full iBook via iTunes.

www.loewe.com