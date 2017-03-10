Ksubi x Travis Scott Capsule Collection

Available in Europe exclusively at Browns, Australian fashion label Ksubi – who are best known for their artfully shredded denims, have just just announced a new collaborative capsule range with Clash 104 cover star Travis Scott.

Primarily inspired by The Sex Pistols, the 12 piece collection features tees, hoodies, outerwear and of course Ksubi’s signature slim fit jeans. A key theme throughout is the use of a new flame logo - which aside from expressing the pieces obviously 'lit' nature, has actually been designed to represent Scott’s famous LA Flame avatar.

The full range will be available in-store and online from October 12th:

www.brownsfashion.com