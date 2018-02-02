Hype: Something For The Weekend

Congratulations, you've made it through January. Now time to celebrate with a slight relapse of what caused those new years blues in the first place. Yes, we are of course referring to heavy bouts of both drinking and shopping, though unless you're in need of hardcore retail therapy, probably not in that order. In any case, Clash recommends Hype be the centre piece of your celebrations with their spanking new 90s inspired SS18 collection, which features dusky pastels, mettalics, tie dye and hypnotic new takes on their famous logo. Top of our personal shopping list is a smart but bold Stone Roses reminiscent windbreaker, made from hard wearing high-vis fabric that's guaranteed to get you served first. Believe our hype, and shop the full collection at the link below, now:

