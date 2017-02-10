Gosha Rubchinskiy x Mumiy Troll

Fashion designer and photographer Gosha Rubchinskiy has just launched an exclusive selection of t-shirts and sweaters with Russian pop outfit Mumiy Troll, via multi-brand concept retailer Dover Street Market.

A favourite of Rubchinskiy since his teens, the artwork from MT’s cult 20 year album Morskaya forms the collections central motif.

Equally nostalgic, a wet and windy look book lensed by Rubchinskiy himself, captures carefree surfer kids in the full range, including a limited edition customised surfboard, available exclusively to Dover Street's London store.

www.doverstreetmarket.com