Gosha Rubchinskiy x Mumiy Troll

Exclusive Dover Street Market capsule range...
Vincent Levy
Fashion
02 · 10 · 2017

Vincent Levy / / 02 · 10 · 2017
0

Fashion designer and photographer Gosha Rubchinskiy has just launched an exclusive selection of t-shirts and sweaters with Russian pop outfit Mumiy Troll, via multi-brand concept retailer Dover Street Market.

A favourite of Rubchinskiy since his teens, the artwork from MT’s cult 20 year album Morskaya forms the collections central motif.  

Equally nostalgic, a wet and windy look book lensed by Rubchinskiy himself, captures carefree surfer kids in the full range, including a limited edition customised surfboard, available exclusively to Dover Street's London store.

www.doverstreetmarket.com

Gosha Rubchinskiy
dover street market
