Fred Perry Launches Miles Kane Collection

Last Shadow Puppet and solo artist Miles Kane may now call Los Angeles home, but his roots are distinctly British, and it’s these two disparate influences that he brings to his capsule collection for Fred Perry - a thoroughly British brand with an international outlook.



Indelibly linked to and entwined with indigenous subcultures for the last 60 years, Fred Perry has long been an identifiable bridge between the UK’s cultural youth movemements and the music they have birthed, being worn by fans and stars alike, and uniting them with a timeless yet innovative uniform. Renowned for adhering to the mod fashion with which Fred Perry is so closely aligned, Kane has always been an ardent part of that tribe.



“I’ve worn Fred Perry since I was a kid, and throughout the different stages of my life,” he says. “Growing up, when you’re finding out who you are, you experiment with your style. My reset button always takes me back to a Fred Perry.”



Merging his newfound love for West Coast cool with a Northern pride of meticulous style, Kane’s first collaboration with the brand presents their revered sportswear reimagined with retro styling that features gold branding, luxe fabrics, oversized collars, and includes a velour tracksuit that wouldn’t look out of place in Goodfellas - another source for Kane’s sartorial influence.



The seven-piece capsule, which also includes leather tennis shoues, is available direct from Fred Perry, with prices beginning at £80.



Reinforcing his support for Fred Perry and their ingrained role within British subcultures, Miles sat down with friend and The Horrors guitarist Rhys Webb to discuss the music that drives them and the independent venues that keep the homegrown scene alive.



Watch their conversation here:







www.fredperry.com





