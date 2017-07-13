Ellesse Q3 Heritage Collection

Ellesse have just dropped a photographic run down of their new Autumn / Winter ’17 range, and it’s bad news for your bank balance, as you’re likely to want all of it.

Split across five sections that each honour the Italian sportswear brands rich heritage in a different way, timeless shapes and branding are given smart and simple, contemporary twists.

The Hero Collection stays truest to Ellesse roots, lightly reworking classic silhouettes, and enforcing iconic detailing such as bold contrast panels and piping.

Bolder still, the 90’s Collection features a poppish twist of Americana, with plenty of red, white and navy blue. City tour graphics also lend an air of thrift store authenticity.

Badged Up does exactly what it says, as vintage Ellesse badges are reproduced and lightly plastered across staple pieces for some slight military edge.

Those wanting a more understated look will also be pleased to find the Earthed Collection which sees tonal branding placed on relaxed fit shapes in natural colorways.

And last but by no means least, Midnight Essentials comprises a selection of black and white items set off with more look-at-me splashes of red, and Ellesse’s famous semi-palla half ball logo taping. As well as a handful of more luxe looking items in velour, and reflective gold.

Available in stores and online from mid-August, Clash's most must-haves looks are highlighted in the gallery above.

www.ellesse.co.uk