Ellesse Heritage x Move Capsule Collection

Iconic Italian sportswear manufacturers Ellesse have just dropped news of their latest collaborative collection, this time tapping streetwear retailers and all round urban culture enthusiasts Move, for a new spin on their Heritage offerings.



Comprising sweats, sneakers and beanies, the limited run range which is available exclusively at Move’s Corso Cavour store in Verona and online, features new plays on Ellesse’s iconic logo, and dynamic new colour combinations.



Pictured in this exclusive track and field editorial, team Clash are stocking up on the lot, for the forthcoming marathon that is festival season.



To browse the full collection and discover more about Move - who have been serious players in the streetwear scene since the early noughties, click the link below.



