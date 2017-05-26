Diadora x Titolo Intrepid Five Almonds

Getting your bank holiday blowout look together, and in need of something that’ll suit the flood of sunshine that’s currently hitting London? Look no further than Diadora’s near blindingly bright new limited edition style, the Intrepid Five Almonds, which has been created in collaboration with Swiss sneaker retailers Titolo.



Whilst some might consider the premium materials of this shoe - which includes a super soft suede upper striking enough, Titolo have revved up proceedings with candy colourway choices inspired by Italian sugar coated almonds. Bittersweet treats that make a pretty good metaphor for how you’ll be feeling by Monday night, when your 3 day weekend comedown begins looming.



www.diadora.com