Diadora: Autumn/Winter ’17 ‘Live Your Passion’

Following on from the selection of London based creatives brought together for their Spring/Summer campaign, Diadora have enlisted a new clique – this time based in LA, to model their Autumn/Winter ’17 offerings.

Collectively resembling the cover of a 90s indie flick VHS, the sportswear clad squad includes musicians Tommy Genesis and Lucas Bin, model and socialite Markel Williams, DJ Naleye Junior, and skater Leandre Sanders. In all, an enviably attractive and talented bunch that each embody the campaigns ‘Live Your Passion’ tagline in different ways.

The collection itself features what the brand describes as ‘victories of the past and dreams of the future.’ In essence, plenty of 90s inspired pieces that pay homage to the brands rich and authentic sportswear heritage, and a wide selection of totally new styles to boot.

Most striking, and perhaps most fitting for the stateside shot imagery, are re-workings of the football kit that almost saw Italy achieve their very own American dream at the 1994 Fifa World Cup. Pieces that are vintage in feel, but totally contemporary in quality and fit.

The full Autumn/Winter ’17 collection hits UK stores and online August 10th.

