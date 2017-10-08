Comme des Garçons Parfum: Andy Warhol’s You’re In

Originally packaged in glass Coke bottles painted over in signature silver, Warhol’s citrus scented You’re In fragrance was first released back in 1967.

Fifty years later, Comme des Garçons Parfum have captured the spirit of this original endeavour with a special re-release, refining both the packaging, and scent composition.

Avoiding a repeat of the cease and desist order from Coca Cola that the original sparked, the container has been redesigned under the direction of Ronnie Cooke Newhouse at House and Holme. Packaged in 6 unique matte silver canisters that each feature a different quote by Warhol, which are contained within a red and yellow package that recalls the counters of 60s Bodegas.

The fragrance itself is a distinct new unisex scent inspired by the original, that features top notes of bitter orange, aldehydes and makrut lime zest. Middle notes consist of jasmine, coriander leaf and pittosporum, and at the base - cashmere wood, musk and mettalic amber.

Andy Warhol's You're In is currently available at Dover Street Market New York, CDG Berlin, CDG Parfum Paris shop, and arrives at Dover Street Market London tomorrow.

www.doverstreetmarket.com