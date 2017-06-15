Carhartt WIP: Azzurro by Mauro Carusso and Ludo Azémar

Bypassing the traditional lo-fi style of skateboard videos, usually set In familiar metropolises, Carhartt WIP have just dropped a new short film entitled Azzuro, that features pro skater Mauro Carusso cruising through the streets of Gibellina, Central Sicily.

Lensed by Ludo Azémar in a style that’s a clear ode to Italy’s golden era of Neo-realist cinema, this unique town gradually reveals bigger and bolder planes of concrete in super crisp black and white. Vast and silent expanses that seem to cry out for two sets of of polyurethane wheels to hit them.

