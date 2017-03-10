Carhartt WIP Autumn/Winter '17

Carhartt WIP have enlisted the talents of 26 year old photographer Ian Kenneth Bird, to celebrate their Autumn/Winter '17 collection.

Bird first gained renown for his shots of young skaters, and has since gone on to work across a range of fashion editorial, and more recently luxury advertising.

Titled ‘Take a Picture It’ll Last Longer’ his collaboration with Carhartt sees a return to his more personal style of portraiture. A stripped back black and white series that focuses on two street cast characters, and the authentic, individual attitudes they carry in the brand's new collection.

Shop the photos' featured products at the link below:

www.carhartt-wip.com