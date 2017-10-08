Adidas Spezial: Goldie x Nick Knight

The Adidas SPEZIAL concept centres around reworking some of the brands most iconic designs in a clean and contemporary way.

Embodying this outlook, two creative icons that found fame in the 90s, have been enlisted by the label, to create a dynamic and fresh new photo series that celebrates the Autumn/Winter ’17 collection.

Stripping back his often elaborate aesthetic to a simple studio set-up, acclaimed fashion photographer Nick Knight has allowed the enduring style and character of Drum and Bass pioneer Goldie to truly shine.

Baring his famous set of golden teeth, and pulling shapes that hark back to his B-boy roots, several new looks are brought to life, including 3-stripe apparel that features new materials and fresh branding details, as well as a matching range of 3-stripe footwear, available in 10 different styles.

To shop the full collection, visit:

www.adidas.co.uk/spezial