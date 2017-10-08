Adidas Originals: Original Is Never Finished 3

Following the success of parts one and two, Adidas Originals have dropped another epic 'Original is Never Finished' promo featuring a new stellar cast of internationally recognized names, cementing the fact this franchise like concept can just keep going.

Resembling characters in some comic book blockbuster, whose powers are just revealing themselves, rappers Playboi Carti, 21 Savage, and Young Thug are joined by NBA star James Harden, and fashion model Kendall Jenner, in scenes recreated from previous chapters.

Each character also receives their own spin on the da Vinci's Vitruvian pose - in surreal set-ups, that reflect each of their unique strengths.

Soundtracking the one minute 30 second spectacular, a fresh mix of Frank Sinatra's 'My Way' which is now fully synonymous with the series, also features.

www.adidas.co.uk