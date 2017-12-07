Adidas Originals: NMD Update

With a low key take on the 'straight up' editorial format, Adidas Originals have teamed up with cult Instagram @peoplewalkingpastwalls, to celebrate their latest drop of second generation 'R2' NMD styles.

Arguably the most eye catching of models in these shots is NMD_R2 Primeknit. Aside from the already bold Boost sole and tooling, the style uses a 'shadow knit' technique which causes the upper to seemingly change colour in different lights.

Also available, is the standard NMD_R2, which comes in a camo style 'white noise' print, as well as the popular sock-fit style NMD_CS2 shoe, that's now available in two different colorways for both men and women.

The full R2 range is available online and in stores from July 13th.

